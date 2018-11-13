Dr Zoe Glyphis (L) treats the open wounds on the nose area of three-year-old White male Rhino Wasinda after he had his horns hacked off by poachers at a private game farm in the Free State Province, Clocolan, Sep. 19, 2017 (reissued Oct. 30, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

Eight-year-old White Rhino Seha lies on the ground, wounded by poachers six weeks after being relocated to this game farm from a previous boma near Johannesburg in Bela Bela, South Africa, Sep. 07, 2017 (reissued Oct. 30, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

Three-year-old White male Rhino Wasinda stands alone in a boma with a temporary hid covering his open wounds prior to being treated by Saving the Survivors vets at a private game farm in the Free State Province, Clocolan, South Africa, Sep. 19, 2017 (reissued Oct. 30, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

Environmental NGO WildAid on Tuesday welcomed the Chinese government's decision to temporarily ban the use of tiger bones and rhinoceros horn, but urged the authorities to sustain it indefinitely.

Beijing on Monday announced the suspension of an announcement made in late October, which permitted the use of tiger and rhino products under special circumstances, such as treatments by doctors certified by the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, with the decision causing an international outcry.