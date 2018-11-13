efe-epaBeijing

Environmental NGO WildAid on Tuesday welcomed the Chinese government's decision to temporarily ban the use of tiger bones and rhinoceros horn, but urged the authorities to sustain it indefinitely.

Beijing on Monday announced the suspension of an announcement made in late October, which permitted the use of tiger and rhino products under special circumstances, such as treatments by doctors certified by the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, with the decision causing an international outcry.