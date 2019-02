A file picture shows China's President Xi Jinping at APEC Haus during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

China on Thursday urged India and Pakistan to resolve their problems through dialogue in the wake of escalating military tensions between the two South Asian nuclear powers.

"India and Pakistan are both friends of China. We urge the two sides to resolve their problems through dialogue, work in the same direction, and maintain communication to avoid an increase in tensions," Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said at a press conference.