US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) review soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 09 November 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The president of China is set to urge his United States counterpart for mutual respect and working under the rules of the World Trade Organization when they meet in the upcoming G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, to resolve the ongoing trade tensions between the two countries.

Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen during a press conference on Beijing's position in the G20 on Monday said negotiating teams from both sides have been involved in talks in the last few days, although he did not give further details on it.