US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo puts in an ear piece during a news conference with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi (not pictured) at the beginning of their meeting, in the Ben Franklin Room at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi attends a news conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (not pictured) at the beginning of their meeting, in the Ben Franklin Room at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) talks during a summit at the Peace House on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018, and US President Donald J. Trump (R) speaks on the South Lawn of the White House before departing by Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, May 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

China Thursday urged the United States and North Korea to take advantage of the current atmosphere of rapprochement and go ahead with a much-anticipated summit between its leaders to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

"The opportunity is quite rare, we hope the DPRK and the US can make use of this opportunity and the summit proceeds smoothly and achieves positive outcomes," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang at a press conference.