A missile from the air defenses belonging to the Syrian Arab Air Force attempts to intercept a coalition missile in the skies of Damascus, Syria, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

A damage assessment graphic appears behind Joint Staff director Marine Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. as he speaks to the media about the US-led bombing campaign against Syria inside the Pentagon briefing room in Arlington, Virginia, USA, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan. 06, 2016. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China on Monday compared a recent joint strike in Syria by the United States, France and the United Kingdom to the military intervention in Iraq and urged the countries to learn from past mistakes.

China said Saturday's military strikes violated the United Nations Charter and was against international law.