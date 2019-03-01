A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 28, 2019 (issued Mar 1, 2019). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

China on Friday urged the United Nations Security Council to reconsider the sanctions imposed on North Korea in order to move forward in the negotiations for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, after this week's summit between the President of the United States and the North Korean leader ended inconclusively.

"China believes that according to relevant resolutions and the progress made in the peninsula, especially measures taken by DPRK (North Korea) on denuclearization, the (UN) Security Council needs to consider and hold a debate about revoking the provisions of the Council in order to modify sanctions," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said in a press conference.