South Korean National Security Director Chung Eui-yong (R) makes a statement regarding his 07 March meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, beside National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon (L), at the entrance to the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds a news conference during which she faced questions on a possible meeting between US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Kong Xuanyou, China's chief negotiator on the North Korean nuclear issue, arrives at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, South Korea, 05 January 2018, to meet with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT Add to lightbox Add to basket

China urged the United Nations Security Council on Friday to encourage dialogue with North Korea, amid preparations for a historic meeting between the President of the United States and the North Korean leader.

"We think Korean peninsula issues should be resolved through diplomatic and peaceful means, which is the widespread consensus among Security Council members," foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said in a press conference.