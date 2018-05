US President Donald J. Trump waves to the media as he makes his way from the Oval Office to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETE MAROVICH / POOL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un at the Peace House on Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018 EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

China on Wednesday asked the United States and North Korea to be flexible and not throw away the hard-won rapprochement on the Korean peninsula, following a threat by North Korea to cancel an upcoming summit between its leader and the US president.

"This hard-won distention is worth all parties making changes and we hope that they can follow the spirit of dialogue and reconciliation and cooperation and the Panmunjom declaration," Chinese spokesperson Lu Kang said at a press conference.