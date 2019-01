China Tuesday urged the United States not to file a formal request for the extradition of Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who is out on bail but remains in Canada.

"We urge Canada to release her immediately and safeguard her legitimate rights and interests, and also the US side to cancel the arrest warrant on Meng Wanzhou and refrain from filing any formal request for the extradition to the Canadian side," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters.