US President Donald J. Trump returns to the White House after a working vacation, in Washington, DC, USA, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

Pedestrains cross the road in the Central Business District in Beijing, China, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China Tuesday called on the United States to treat its investors fairly and not use national security censorship to curb investment cooperation between companies of both countries.

China's Ministry of Commerce released a statement on its website after US President Donald Trump Monday signed a review of his national security law to reinforce the regulatory power of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US.