White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers questions from the media in the White House Briefing Room in Washington, DC, USA, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

El Salvador Foreign Minister Carlos Castaneda (L) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (R) exchange documents during a signing ceremony to establish diplomatic ties between El Salvador and China at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China urged the United States Friday to not interfere in the foreign policy of El Salvador, following an announcement that Washington was going to review its diplomatic ties with the country over its choice of diplomatic allies.

White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders had announced that Washington would revise its policy with El Salvador after it broke diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China.