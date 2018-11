A journalist looks at a crane transporting a container at a fully automatic container berth of Port of Qingdao in Qingdao city, eastern China's Shandong province, 18 October 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese flag in the Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group shipyard, a privately owned large-scale enterprise integrating shipbuilding and marine engineering manufacturing in Jiangyin, Jiangsu province, China, 18 October 2018. The company is second biggest in the world for cargo ships after South Korea, by ship orders and numbers of ships made during one year. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during the opening ceremony for the new Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai bridge in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, 23 October 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

The president of China Monday called on world leaders to fight together against the growing wave of protectionism and said that China's developments towards greater economic openness are unstoppable.

Xi Jinping said during the inauguration of the first China International Import Expo held in Shanghai that multilateralism must be defended and urged on the need to deepen cooperation through international organizations including the World Trade Organization.