A combo file picture shows (L) US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin appearing before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs hearing on 'the Financial Stability Oversight Council Annual Report to Congress', on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 30, 2018; and Liu He, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, speaks during the 48th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS/GIAN EHRENZELLER

China and the United States have agreed on certain key economic and trade issues, although crucial differences remain after discussions between the Chinese vice premier and a US delegation led by the US treasurer, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said on Friday.

The two countries also agreed to establish closer communication channels in order to resolve trade disputes.