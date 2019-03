China's Vice Premier Liu He (L) gestures to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (C) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (R) at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Mar. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/NICOLAS ASFOURI / POOL

China's Vice Premier Liu He (R) shakes hands with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) as they pose for a group photo at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Mar. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/NICOLAS ASFOURI / POOL

(L-R) US Deputy Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish, US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, China's Vice Premier Liu He, Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBC) and National Development and Reform Commission Vice Chairman Ning Jizhe pose for a group photo at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Mar. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/NICOLAS ASFOURI / POOL

Government representatives from the United States and China on Friday concluded a fresh round of constructive trade negotiations, ahead of another round of talks in Washington starting Apr. 3 that could pave the way for a Trump-Xi meeting to sign off on a deal later in the month.

"@USTradeRep (Robert Lighthizer) and I concluded constructive trade talks in Beijing," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted.