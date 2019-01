Deputy US trade representative Jeffrey D. Gerrish walks as he leaves the Westin Hotel in Beijing, China, Jan 08 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The first round of face-to-face negotiations between representatives of China and the United States aimed at resolving the countries' bilateral trade war ended Wednesday in the Chinese capital.

"US-China trade talks just concluded. If the results of the talks are positive, it would be beneficial for both China and the US and it would be good news for the global economy," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang at a press conference.