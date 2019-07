An aerial view of the port and logistics hub in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China, 20 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

A Chinese official waits on a chair in the corridors outside a bilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jingping and US President Donald Trump during the second day of the summit in Osaka, Japan, 29 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The heads of the negotiating teams of China and the United States have spoken on how to implement the consensus reached by the presidents of the two countries, the Chinese commerce ministry said Wednesday.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Munchin via phone on Tuesday evening, the commerce ministry said in a brief statement posted on its website.