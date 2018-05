Newly elected Vice Premier Liu He takes an oath to the constitution at the seventh plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin attends the closing press conference of the meeting of the Ministers of Economy and the Presidents of the central banks of the G20 countries in the Exhibition and Convention Center of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/David Fernández

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to the United States to continue negotiations with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in order to avoid a trade war between the two countries, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said Mnuchin invited Liu to the US for further economic and trade negotiations, which China accepted. It did not specify a date.