US President Donald Trump (R) and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/THOMAS PETER / POOL

China and the United States will hold fresh trade negotiations in January, with both parties having already exchanged points of view, officials said on Thursday.

The two superpowers have been involved in a trade war in recent months, although both sides agreed to a 90-day truce to seek to a resolution to the dispute.