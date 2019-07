A board shows the value of the Dow Jones industrial average and other market indicators at the end of the trading day at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Stock prices are seen on screens at the NASDAQ stock market in Times Square in New York, New York, USA, 14 December 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, on 10 December 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The trade war between the United States and China has not had a huge impact on the technology sector, according to a New York Stock Exchange boss.

Alex Ibrahim, head of international capital markets at NYSE, told Efe that “it is truly an international marketplace” which has bolstered trade.