Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai (R) shakes hands during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok, Thailand, July 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Government shows Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (R) talking with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) during a meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, July 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/ROYAL THAI GOVERNMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture made available by the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) shows Filipino Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Junior (3-L) and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (3-R) during a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Post Ministerial Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand, July 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/ANTHONY CORNISTA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The long-running trade dispute between the United States and China, and simmering territorial disputes in the South China Sea will be among the key issues in focus during a ministerial-level meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that begins in Bangkok on Wednesday.

The United States' Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are among the leaders participating in the summit of ASEAN foreign ministers to be held in the Thai capital until Saturday.