The long-running trade dispute between the United States and China, and simmering territorial disputes in the South China Sea will be among the key issues in focus during a ministerial-level meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that begins in Bangkok on Wednesday.
The United States' Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are among the leaders participating in the summit of ASEAN foreign ministers to be held in the Thai capital until Saturday.