Thai police offices stand guard as security personnel keep watch at the entrance of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai speaks during the Plenary Session at the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, July 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

ASEAN Foreign Ministers (L-R) Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Myanmar's Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin, Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam's Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, Brunei's Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dayang Emaleen Abdul Rahman Teo, Cambodia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi hold hands for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, July 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The long-running trade dispute between the United States and China, and simmering territorial disputes in the South China Sea will be among the key issues in focus during a ministerial-level meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that begins in Bangkok on Wednesday.

The United States' Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are among the leaders participating in the summit of ASEAN foreign ministers to be held in the Thai capital until Saturday.