Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives at Itamaraty Palace in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, Juky 26, for a meeting with his counterparts from Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayão

Beijing's top diplomat offered a spirited defense of multilateralism here Friday at a conference of foreign minister of the BRICS nations: Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa.

"I want to express our solid support for multilateralism. Our countries can have different positions in different areas, but when we speak of the necessity of multilateralism, we are together," Wang Yi said at Itamaraty palace in Rio de Janeiro.