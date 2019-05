An ethnic Uighur woman stands beside a mirror reflecting the Dabazha or Grand Bazaar area in Urumqi city, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Province, China, Nov.18, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Ethnic Uighur minority people are seen in Dabazha or Grand Bazaar in Urumqi city, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Province, China, Nov.18, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese authorities are using a mobile phone app to collect data for illegal mass surveillance and arbitrary detention of Muslims in the western Xinjiang region, according to a Human Rights Watch report on Thursday.

The report, “China’s Algorithms of Repression: Reverse Engineering a Xinjiang Police Mass Surveillance App”, said the police were using facial recognition and data collection technologies to monitor movements of people in the restive region.