A law enforcement officer from the market supervision and administration bureau checks the vaccine supply in Rongan, China, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TAN KAIXING CHINA OUT

An investigation by Chinese authorities into pharmaceutical company Changsheng Biotech, which is at the center of a vaccine adulteration scandal, has confirmed that the company falsified data about its products and used expired material to make vaccines, state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.

Raids conducted by a State Council team found that the firm had used expired fluids during production, had falsified production records, conducted illegal tests and carried out other illegal activities in order to reduce costs and increase production.