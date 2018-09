A handout picture made available by Venezuela's Presidential Press Office shows Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro (C), and his wife, Cilia Flores (2-R), as they arrive to Beijing, China, Sept. 13, 2018 (issued Sept. 14, 2018). EPA-EFE/PRENSA MIRAFLORES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture made available by Venezuela's Presidential Press Office shows Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, as he arrives to Beijing, China, Sept. 13, 2018 (issued Sept. 14, 2018). EPA-EFE/PRENSA MIRAFLORES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture made available by Venezuela's Presidential Press Office shows Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro (L), being greeted by Chinese officials as he arrives to Beijing, China, Sept.13 2018 (issued Sept. 14, 2018). EPA-EFE/PRENSA MIRAFLORES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's official visit to China resulted Friday in the signing of strategic cooperation agreements on oil, mining, economy, security, technology and health within the framework of the 16th meeting of the China-Venezuelan High-Level Mixed Commission.

Maduro said during an address before the Commission that 28 agreements were being signed for development of their joint ventures.