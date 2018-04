The Secretary of Commerce of the United States Wilbur L. Ross speaks during an interview, on the sidelines of the eighth Summit of the Americas, in Lima, Peru, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERNESTO ARIAS

China will adopt all necessary measures to protect the rights of Chinese firms in the United States, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday, after the US Department of Commerce banned American firms from selling components to Chinese telecom giant ZTE for seven years for failing to comply with a 2017 agreement.

ZTE has created tens of thousands of jobs in the US through its extensive commercial and investment cooperation with hundreds of US companies, a ministry spokesperson said.