China's President Xi Jinping (L) greets with Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela (R) before a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Panama City, Panama, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

China on Tuesday said its president's visit to Panama was a step forward to improve bilateral ties and turn the Latin American country into China's gateway to Central America.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told reporters that Xi Jinping and his Panamanian counterpart, Juan Carlos Varela, on Monday reached broad agreements and achieved positive and productive results during their meeting at Presidential Palace in Panama City.