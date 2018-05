Tibetan exiles and supporters pray as they march at a street during a protest in Taipei, Taiwan, Mar. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

China on Wednesday cautioned countries against criticizing the five-year prison sentence handed down to Tibetan language activist Tashi Wangchuk, urging them not to interfere in domestic affairs and avoid jeopardizing bilateral relations.

Wangchuk was sentenced on Tuesday for inciting separatism after years of promoting and defending Tibetan language and culture.