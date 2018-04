Workers change car tyres at a shop in Shenyang, northeast China, on Sept. 12, 2009. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK

China on Wednesday criticized the imposition of tariffs on 1,300 Chinese products, including medicines and appliances, by the United States and said it would respond with counter measures on American products.

China's commerce ministry called the tariffs unilateral and protectionist in a statement.