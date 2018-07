A view of whiskey bottles imported from the US in a market in Beijing, China, Jul. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Lobsters imported from the US are seen in a market in Beijing, China, Jul. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A view of almond nuts imported from the US displayed in a supermarket in Beijing, China, Jul. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China announced Friday it would adopt necessary measures to counter tariffs imposed on some of its exports by the United States.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that to defend the interests of the country and its people China has been forced to take these measures despite having earlier promised not to take any action.