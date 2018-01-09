A handout photo made available by the South Korean Coast Guard on Jan. 8, 2018 shows Panama-registered tanker 'Sanchi' on fire after a collision with Hong Kong-registered freighter 'CF Crystal,' off China's eastern coast, Jan. 7, 2018. EPA/SOUTH KOREA COAST GUARD HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES --ALTERNATIVE CROP-- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China warned on Tuesday that an Iranian oil tanker, which collided with a freighter in the East China Sea, could explode, while rescuers were still searching for 31 missing people after an incident which could unleash an environmental disaster.

The oil tanker Sanchi - registered in Panama - was still on fire after a collision with the Hong Kong-registered bulk freighter CF Crystal, which took place at around 8 pm on Saturday in the East China Sea, about 160 nautical miles east of the Yangtze River estuary.