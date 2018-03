Hua Chunying, spokesperson of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan. 06, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China on Thursday strongly opposed new trade restrictions and warned of strong action if the President of the United States approved new tariffs and sanctions against the country.

Donald Trump - who recently announced controversial tariffs on aluminum and steel imports - is expected to announce new tariffs and fines worth $50 billion against China on Thursday to counterbalance the trade-deficit with the country.