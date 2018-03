US President Donald J. Trump meets with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (not seen) at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRIS KLEPONIS

The Chinese government on Friday warned that the United States-Taiwan travel bill, which would allow US officials to travel to Taiwan for diplomatic missions, would severely damage ties between the US and China.

The warning coincides with the deadline for US President Donald to sign the bill into law or reject the legislation.