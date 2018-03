Zhang Yesui, China's then ambassador to the United Nations, speaks to reporters following an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, on Apr. 5, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

French first lady Brigitte Macron (R) and Chinese vice-foreign minister Zhang Yesui (L) attend a naming ceremony of the newborn baby panda 'Yuan Meng' in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France, Dec. 4, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Thibault Camus / POOL MAXPPP OUT

China Sunday warned the president of the United States there would be consequences if Washington launched a trade war.

"China does not want a trade war with the United States, but if the US takes actions to hurt China's interests, China will not sit by idly and will take necessary measures," Zhang Yesui, a spokesperson for China's National People's Congress, said in a press conference.