US President Donald J. Trump (C-R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (C-L) review soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Nov. 09, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China Thursday accused the United States of aggravating tension in the region after an American aircraft flew into the airspace over the disputed South China Sea.

It asked the US to be more mature and warned of consequences of such actions and blamed it for worsening military ties between the two countries.