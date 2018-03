Chinese people look at look at an electronic board showing the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing, China, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China on Friday warned about the impact caused by the tariffs on Chinese imports imposed by the President of the United States, which have caused a general slump in markets worldwide.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on up to $60 billion worth of Chinese goods annually as recompense for Beijing's allegedly unfair trade practices in the technology sector, having previously announced tariffs of 10 and 25 percent on steel and aluminum imports respectively.