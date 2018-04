A member of staff standing behind the counter of ZTE mobile phones in an appliance store in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, Oct. 08, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHEPHERD ZHOU CHINA OUT

A picture made available on 07 April 2016 shows the company logo of a service station of ZTE products in Yichang, Hubei Province, China, Mar. 07, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/LIU JUNFENG CHINA OUT

China on Thursday warned that sanctions on technology firm ZTE by the United States will lead to tens of thousands of lost job opportunities and adversely affect hundreds of US firms.

On Tuesday, the US had banned Chinese firm ZTE from buying American technology for seven years.