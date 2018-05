Secretary of Commerce of the United States Wilbur L. Ross speaks during an interview, on the side lines of the eighth Summit of the Americas, in Lima, Peru, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Hua Chunying, spokesperson of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan. 06, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China warned the United States on Wednesday that its continuing flip-flops over bilateral trade were undermining its credibility.

Beijing's warning came after Washington once again announced tariffs on Chinese products at a moment when the two nations appeared to be moving toward an agreement.