A Sukhoi Su-35 performs during the opening day of the Dubai Airshow, UAE, Nov 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

A Russian super maneuverable multifunctional 4++ generation Sukhoi Su-35 S fighter jet (bottom), two fifth generation T-50 fighters (L and R) and a Sukhoi Su-34 Strike Fighter (top) perform a formation flight during an air show at the Moscow International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in the city of Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Jul 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

China has submitted a formal complaint to the United States over sanctions imposed on a Chinese military agency for purchasing defense equipment from a Russian firm, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that his country had imposed the sanctions on China’s Equipment Development Department (EDD) for its purchase of weaponry from Russian state firm Rosoboronexport, Russia’s largest arms exporter.