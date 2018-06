Border guards work at a container port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, 08 March 2018. China will place 25 percent tariffs on a list of 106 US goods, in a retaliatory action against the US's new tariff on Chinese products. EPA-EFE/FILE/YU FANGPING

A farmer holds a hand full of soybeans at a large farm in northern Iowa, USA, 04 April 2018. China has proposed tariffs on soybeans and other imports in retaliation for US tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum. EPA-EFE/FILE/CRAIG LASSIG

US fruit products at a supermarket in Beijing, China, 02 April 2018. China has imposed tariffs of 15 percent and 25 percent on 128 US imports according to the different products beginning from 02 April 2018, including pork, wine, fruit and others, after US President Donald Trump raised duties on foreign steel and aluminium imports in March. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

China on Tuesday warned the United States that if it imposes more tariffs on Chinese imported products they will have to adopt new quantitative and qualitative measures in response, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

This announcement came after US President Donald Trump on Monday ordered to prepare fresh 10 percent tariffs on products from China worth $200 billion.