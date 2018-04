A combo file picture shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jan. 10, 2016, and US President Donald Trump (R) at the UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Sept. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/KCNA / JUSTIN LANE EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan. 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

CIA Director Mike Pompeo appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of State, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 12, 2018 (reissued Apr. 18, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

China on Wednesday welcomed dialogue and diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang after reports surfaced that CIA director Mike Pompeo had secretly visited North Korea to meet its leader over Easter.

"We welcome the direct contact and dialogue between DPRK (North Korea's official name) and the US. We hope they can carry on with their talks. To get something big we need to start from something small," China's foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference in Beijing.