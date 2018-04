North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, riding in a sedan, returns to the northern side of the truce village of Panmunjom for lunch after holding talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Peace House on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom, Apr 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) laughs with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) prior their summit meeting at the Peace House on the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS

China said Friday that the summit between North and South Korea is "a historic occasion" and expressed hopes that it would create a new opportunity for stability on the Korean peninsula.

"We give a big applause to this historic moment," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said during a press conference.