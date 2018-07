US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) during a joint press conference following their summit talks at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

A general view of a joint press conference by US President Donald J. Trump (C-L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (C-R) following their summit talks at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

China Tuesday hoped improved ties between the United States and Russia after a summit between the presidents of the two country on the sidelines of the Helsinki summit would help the international community to address common challenges together.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had held an almost four-hour long meeting on Monday, during which the US president had said his country's relationship with Russia has changed and that they were moving toward improved bilateral relations.