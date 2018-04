A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea held under the guidance of Kim Jong-un (2-L, top), chairman of the WPK and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Koreans watch a TV screen broadcasting news on North Korea's announcement on missile and nuclear testing at a station in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

China on Saturday welcomed North Korea's announcement suspending its nuclear and missile tests and said it would help improve the situation on the Korean peninsula.

"China welcomes this. We believe that the relevant decision made by the DPRK will help to further ease the situation on the Korean Peninsula," foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said in a statement.