Taiwanese cast their ballots at a polling station in Taipei, Taiwan, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/AKUN LEE TAIWAN OUT

An election worker displays a ballot during vote count at a polling station in Taipei, Taiwan, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

A crowd of Taiwanese react during the initial results of the mid-term election in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Lin TAIWAN OUT

The Chinese government on Sunday welcomed the local election results in Taiwan, where the pro-independence ruling party was defeated.

Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen stepped down as chief of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party after it suffered a crushing defeat in Saturday's local elections.