Chinese soldiers stand guard at the Yonghegong Lama Temple to mark the first day of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, China, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese police patrol the streets around Yonghegong Lama Temple during the first day of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, China, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A silhouette of Chinese performer dressed as a Qing dynasty emperor during a reenactment of a Qing dynasty (1636-1912) imperial sacrifice ritual to worship the Earth, to mark the first day of the Lunar New Year at Ditan Park in Beijing, China, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese performer dressed as a Qing dynasty emperor (C) is carried by other Chinese performers dressed in traditional costumes perform a reenactment of a Qing dynasty (1636-1912) imperial sacrifice ritual to worship the Earth, to mark the first day of the Lunar New Year at Ditan Park in Beijing, China, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese performers dressed in traditional costumes a reenactment of a Qing dynasty (1636-1912) imperial sacrifice ritual to worship the Earth, to mark the first day of the Lunar New Year at Ditan Park in Beijing, China, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese performers dressed in traditional costume perform a reenactment of a Qing dynasty (1636-1912) imperial sacrifice ritual to worship the Earth, to mark the first day of the Lunar New Year at Ditan Park in Beijing, China, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese Buddhist devotees stand in front of security as they wait in a queue to enter the Yonghegong Lama Temple to mark the first day of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, China, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese Buddhist devotees burn incense sticks during prayers at the Yonghegong Lama Temple to mark the first day of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, China, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Hundreds of people queued up in front of the Lama's Temple in Beijing Friday to pay their respects and mark the first day of the Chinese New Year as well as the beginning of the Spring Festival.

A halo of smoke and fragrance enveloped the temple as it opened its doors to the devotees, who thronged the temple for rituals and prayers to bring in the year of the dog and seeing-off the year of the rooster.