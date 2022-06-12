China's defense minister said Sunday that his country "will definitely realize its reunification" with Taiwan, adding that ideally that would happen peacefully.
"Taiwan is China's Taiwan, it is an internal affair of China (...) China will definitely realize its reunification, it is a historic trend that no one will stop," Wei Fenghe said during a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, the most important defense forum in the Asia-Pacific, in which he emphasized that the "ideal" would be to achieve it by peaceful means.