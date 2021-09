Photograph provided by the Global Democracy and Development Foundation where its founder and president, the former president of the Dominican Republic Leonel Fernández (i), appears while speaking this Friday during the second day of the Global Forum Latin America and the Caribbean that takes place in New York, USA. EFE/ Funglode/GFDD/ SÓLO USO EDITORIAL/SÓLO DISPONIBLE PARA ILUSTRAR LA NOTICIA QUE ACOMPAÑA (CRÉDITO OBLIGATORIO)

The former president of Costa Rica, Laura Chinchilla, said here Friday that the failure of Latin American governments to speak with one voice about the dangerous developments in Nicaragua displays an absence of unity in the region.

"We are only six weeks away from the consolidation of a North Korea-style dictatorship in the heart of the Americas, in Nicaragua," she said during the Global Forum on Latin America and the Caribbean in New York.