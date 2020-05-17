The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead on Sunday at his residence near Tel Aviv, Israeli sources told Efe.
Chinese Ambassador to Israel found dead at his residence
Du Wei, then Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine, at the Chinese embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, 30 August 2019 EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Israeli police, ambulance and embassy staff at the residence of Chinese Ambassador in Israel Du Wei in Herzliya, Israel, 17 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN
Israeli police, ambulance and embassy staff at the residence of Chinese Ambassador in Israel Du Wei in Herzliya, Israel, 17 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN
Israeli police, ambulance and embassy staff at the residence of Chinese Ambassador in Israel Du Wei in Herzliya, Israel, 17 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN
Israeli police, ambulance and embassy staff at the residence of Chinese Ambassador in Israel Du Wei in Herzliya, Israel, 17 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN
The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead on Sunday at his residence near Tel Aviv, Israeli sources told Efe.