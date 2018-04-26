The national flags of Taiwan and the United States (L-R) fly side by side outside a hotel in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

A handout photo made available by Taiwan's Presidential Office shows President Tsai Ing-wen (C) holding a national security meeting on Apr. 15, 2018 in Taipei, Taiwan, as China prepares to hold a live-fire military drill in the Taiwan Strait on Apr. 18. EPA-EFE/FILE/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Taiwan's independence movement poses a threat to cross strait relations but the Chinese Army has the necessary capabilities to counter any secessionist attempts, a spokesperson for China's Defense Ministry warned Thursday, amid growing tension between Beijing and Taipei.

Wu Quian said China's recent live-fire military maneuvers carried out in the Taiwan Strait, which raised great concern on the island, was aimed at sending a message to Taiwan that China was capable of safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.