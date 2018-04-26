Taiwan's independence movement poses a threat to cross strait relations but the Chinese Army has the necessary capabilities to counter any secessionist attempts, a spokesperson for China's Defense Ministry warned Thursday, amid growing tension between Beijing and Taipei.
Wu Quian said China's recent live-fire military maneuvers carried out in the Taiwan Strait, which raised great concern on the island, was aimed at sending a message to Taiwan that China was capable of safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.